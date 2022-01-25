Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

