Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517,530 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 4.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $257,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 95,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 956.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $20,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.