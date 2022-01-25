Aviva PLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

SWK stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

