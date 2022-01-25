Aviva PLC Sells 14,872 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

