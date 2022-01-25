Aviva PLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 159.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,187,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

