Aviva PLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 693,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 88,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

