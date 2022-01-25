Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

