Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.