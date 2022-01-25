AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,792.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,792 ($37.67) and last traded at GBX 2,828 ($38.15), with a volume of 11540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,815 ($37.98).

Several equities analysts have commented on AVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.35) to GBX 3,750 ($50.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,637.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

