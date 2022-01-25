ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$63.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATSAF. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

ATSAF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 2,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

