Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 71,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 18,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.