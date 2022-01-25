Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of ACBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $596.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.
