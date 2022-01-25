Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $596.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

