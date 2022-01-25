Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.60. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 662,962 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,974.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

