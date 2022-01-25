ASOS’s (ASC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 215.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.03) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 3,850 ($51.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($30.80) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,321.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,063.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.