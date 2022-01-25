ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €945.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

