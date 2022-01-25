Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $265,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $491,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,811. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.