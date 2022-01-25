Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.56% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $294,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $25.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

