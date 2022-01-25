Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $857.06 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises about 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $857,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $795,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,626,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 161,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

