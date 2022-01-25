Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $243.64 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,509.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $243,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

