Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 9,551,683 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vale were worth $470,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 530,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,192,359. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

