Ark (ARK) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $107.26 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,674,385 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

