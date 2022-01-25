Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $121.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,115 shares of company stock worth $195,104,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.