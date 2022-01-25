Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

