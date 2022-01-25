Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

