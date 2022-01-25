ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target Cut to €33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its target price cut by UBS Group to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

