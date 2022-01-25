ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target Cut to €33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its target price cut by UBS Group to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

