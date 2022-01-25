Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

AUVI opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUVI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

