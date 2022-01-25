Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

