Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 197,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.