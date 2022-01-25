Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

