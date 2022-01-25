Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 5th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

