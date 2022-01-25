APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1,582.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of APA by 230.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 135,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of APA by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

