Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

AM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 6,030,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,721. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 2,680,828 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

