Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.20).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,271 ($44.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market capitalization of £43.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,962.27. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). In the last quarter, insiders bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

