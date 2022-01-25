Analyzing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corsair Gaming and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 4 4 0 2.50 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.90%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Mandiant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.04 $103.22 million $1.20 15.68 Mandiant $940.58 million 3.82 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -14.81

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corsair Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 6.12% 30.59% 11.35% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

