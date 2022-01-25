Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $56.88

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 2,564,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,178. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

