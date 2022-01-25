Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $38.00

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.