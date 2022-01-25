Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) PT at GBX 7,653.13

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,653.13 ($103.25).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.74) to GBX 7,525 ($101.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.65) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT stock traded down GBX 75 ($1.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,351 ($85.69). 1,442,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,250.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,016.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.37 billion and a PE ratio of -27.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.