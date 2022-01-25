Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT at $43.25

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $23.01 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

