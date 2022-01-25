Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Target Price at €210.64

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €210.64 ($239.37).

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €185.10 ($210.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.92. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

