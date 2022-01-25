Analysts Set Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target at $900.00

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.73. 95,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.