Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $70.17

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
EBS opened at $46.20 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
