Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target at $251.43

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.38. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $180.68.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.