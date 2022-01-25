Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT at $20.00

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 50,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

