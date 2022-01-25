Analysts Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $25.00

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DIBS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

