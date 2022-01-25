Analysts Offer Predictions for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE ASB opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

