Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $184.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

