Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

