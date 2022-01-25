Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,842. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.