Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $62.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

