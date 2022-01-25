Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.37). Callaway Golf reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

ELY opened at $25.12 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.